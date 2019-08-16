Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Says He’ll ‘Never’ Coach Football

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has zero interest in ever coaching football.

Given Brady’s absurd success on the field (six Super Bowls), it’s not a stretch for people to think he’d want to move into coaching once he hangs up his cleats. However, it sounds like that prospect is dead on arrival.

“Oh hell no. I’ll never coach. Playing is enough for me,” Brady told the media after Thursday practice when talking about potentially getting into the coaching game, according to Tennessean.com. (RELATED: TomBrady Agrees To 2-Year Extension With The New England Patriots)

I can’t say I blame Brady at all. You know what you don’t have once you get into the coaching game in pro sports or a very high college level?

A life. Your life is gone. It’s fully dedicated to winning football or basketball games around the clock. There’s nothing outside of the sport.

I know that because I know a lot of coaches, and they’re constantly working.

Brady has won six Super Bowl rings, has made an absurd amount of cash during his playing days, and I think he’s done more than enough to cement his legacy.

At some point, he’s got to find some time for a little rest and relaxation, right?

I don’t blame him at all for not wanting to transition into coaching. He’s got a model for a wife, tons of money in the bank and nothing left to prove.

At some point, you just have to kick back, grab a beer and relax. That won’t happen if he goes into coaching. He’s earned a life of leisure, and I hope he enjoys it once he retires.