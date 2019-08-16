Scientology Rape Accusers’ Lawsuit Includes Bizarre Details On Dead Dog, ‘Stalking’ By ‘That ’70s Show’ Star

Four women are suing actor Danny Masterson and the Church of Scientology for attempting to silence them after they accused the “That ’70s Show” and “The Ranch” star of rape.

Not only does the suit personally accuse church head David Miscavige of being complicit in the coverup, it reveals new details of alleged, menacing stalking committed by Masterson, including the mysterious death of one of the accusers’ dogs.

Daily Caller columnist Lauryn Overhultz and Christian Datoc explain what this new suit means for Masterson and Miscavige.

