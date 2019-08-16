Israeli Minister On Tlaib: ‘Her Hate For Israel Overcomes Her Love For Her Grandmother’

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib has decided not to go to Israel because of “oppressive conditions” after being approved by the Israli government to visit her grandmother.

Tlaib of Michigan sent a letter asking permission to enter Israel on the premise she would not promote boycotts against the country, according to the interior ministry. The letter also read that Tlaib would respect any restrictions imposed during her visit. The letter comes after Tlaib was banned from entering the country.

After requesting to be allowed to visit her grandmother, Tlaib walked back the request and tweeted Friday morning that she would not visit Israel, as it would “kill a piece” of her.

Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in–fighting against racism, oppression & injustice. https://t.co/z5t5j3qk4H — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019

Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri tweeted Friday in response to Tlaib’s attack on Israel, writing that “apparently her hate for Israel overcomes her love for her grandmother.”

Deri explained that the letter Tlaib sent Thursday included a part where she said “it might be my last chance to meet” her grandmother. (RELATED: Rep. Tlaib May Have Violated Campaign Finance Rules With Post-ElectioN Salary)

I approved her request as a gesture of goodwill on a humanitarian basis, but it was just a provocative request, aimed at bashing the State of Israel. Apparently her hate for Israel overcomes her love for her grandmother.@realDonaldTrump @RashidaTlaib — אריה מכלוף דרעי (@ariyederi) August 16, 2019

“The Israeli government used my love and desire to see my grandmother to silence me and made my ability to do so contingent upon my signing a letter – reflecting just how undemocratic and afraid they are of the truth my trip would reveal about what is happening in the State of Israel and to Palestinians living under occupation with United States support,” Tlaib said in a statement, according to NBC News.

Tlaib planned to pick from fig trees with her grandmother, NBC News reported. She also planned to discuss Israel’s policies with both Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel originally said Thursday that it wouldn’t allow Tlaib or Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar to enter the country. The Levantine nation barred the two from visiting because of fears they were trying to “boycott and negate Israel’s legitimacy.”

Shortly before Israel announced the ban, President Donald Trump tweeted that Israel would “show great weakness” if they allowed the two lawmakers to enter the country.

