Does Chrisley Really Know Best? Reality Star Accused Of Extortion Scheme Over Daughter’s Sex Tape

Reality television star Todd Chrisley has been accused of extorting his daughter over an alleged sex tape.

Lindsie Chrisley claimed her father attempted to use the sex tape to coerce Lindsie into lying about the recent tax fraud indictment, according to a report published Thursday by TMZ.

Lindsie reportedly filed a police report accusing her father and brother Chase of threatening her with the sex tape. Lindsie claimed her brother purchased the tape. Sources close to the family said the extortion was to get Lindsie to change her testimony regarding the tax fraud.

Todd denied any involvement in the sex tape incident. (RELATED: Todd And Julie Chrisley Turn Themselves In To FBI After Federal Tax Evasion Charges)

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public,” Todd said in a statement Friday to Page Six. “We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office and then to the press to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me. Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Todd and his wife Julie were indicted Tuesday on charges of tax evasion. The pair turned themselves in Wednesday to the FBI. They pleaded not guilty and have denied any wrong-doing.