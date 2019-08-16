Does Chrisley Really Know Best? Reality Star Accused Of Extortion Scheme Over Daughter’s Sex Tape

Reality television star Todd Chrisley has been accused of extorting his daughter over an alleged sex tape.
Lindsie Chrisley claimed her father attempted to use the sex tape to coerce Lindsie into lying about the recent tax fraud indictment, according to a report published Thursday by TMZ.
View this post on Instagram
• In the end, only three things matter: how much you loved, how gently you lived & how gracefully you let go of things not meant for you • ???????????? ???? Over the last week, it’s been rough! Can anyone relate? We’ve had so many new life developments, good & bad, that I will be sharing with y’all on @coffeeconvospodcast over the next few weeks ???? Last week, I shared my struggles with anxiety & the response was overwhelming. I have read every message & relate to all of you for different reasons … thank you for sharing your stories with me! Thank you to each of you that took the time to nominate our podcast for people’s choice & society … we are blessed!???????? B R B ATL ???? SSI , is callin’ on my ???? phone✌???? ⭐️ I’ve never done this before, but ask me anything that you want to know in the comments & I will answer whatever????????
Lindsie reportedly filed a police report accusing her father and brother Chase of threatening her with the sex tape. Lindsie claimed her brother purchased the tape. Sources close to the family said the extortion was to get Lindsie to change her testimony regarding the tax fraud.
Todd denied any involvement in the sex tape incident. (RELATED: Todd And Julie Chrisley Turn Themselves In To FBI After Federal Tax Evasion Charges)
“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public,” Todd said in a statement Friday to Page Six. “We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office and then to the press to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me. Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”
View this post on Instagram
• Live simply. Dream big. Be grateful. Give love. Laugh lots • ???????????? ???? Over the last week, I’ve been taking some time to reflect on life & my purpose. I think we all find ourselves in the comparison game. It’s truly an act of violence against ourselves & the ultimate thief of joy. I get on social media & see hateful comments for no reason or someone comparing their life & appearance to someone else. I’m guilty of comparing, but why do we do it? I did an “ask me questions,” a few days ago & the majority of the things asked were superficial or hurtful. I believe that we all need to remember… no matter what we look like on the outside, the inside is what truly matters. Your highest form of strength is internal. Fill your heart with what is important & be done with all the rest ???????????? ⭐️ Are you a positive light in others lives? Do you go out of your way to do things for others without expecting anything in return?????????
Todd and his wife Julie were indicted Tuesday on charges of tax evasion. The pair turned themselves in Wednesday to the FBI. They pleaded not guilty and have denied any wrong-doing.