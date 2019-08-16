President Donald Trump accused Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of creating a “setup” after the freshman congresswoman declined an offer to visit her grandmother in Israel.

The president blasted Tlaib in a series of tweets, pointing out that she requested and was subsequently granted permission to visit Israel, only to later claim that Israel had treated her unfairly and that she would not visit the country. Trump declared that Tlaib’s grandmother was the “real winner” of the situation because she no longer had to see her granddaughter.

“Rep. Tlaib wrote a letter to Israeli officials desperately wanting to visit her grandmother. Permission was quickly granted, whereupon Tlaib obnoxiously turned the approval down, a complete setup. The only real winner here is Tlaib’s grandmother. She doesn’t have to see her now!” Trump asserted.

Israel was very respectful & nice to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, allowing her permission to visit her “grandmother.” As soon as she was granted permission, she grandstanded & loudly proclaimed she would not visit Israel. Could this possibly have been a setup? Israel acted appropriately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

Rep. Tlaib wrote a letter to Israeli officials desperately wanting to visit her grandmother. Permission was quickly granted, whereupon Tlaib obnoxiously turned the approval down, a complete setup. The only real winner here is Tlaib’s grandmother. She doesn’t have to see her now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

Israel announced on Thursday that they intended to block Rep. Tlaib and Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from entering the country due to the pair’s history of anti-Israel remarks and support for the Boycott, Divest, Sanctions (BDS) movement. Israel has a law that allows officials to prevent entry to anyone who has vocalized support for boycotts of the country. (RELATED: Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib Blocked From Entering Israel)

Further complicating matters was the fact that the congresswomen’s trip was sponsored by Miftah, an anti-Israel organization that has expressed support for Palestinian suicide bombers.

“[T]he itinerary of the two Congresswomen reveals that the sole purpose of their visit is to harm Israel and increase incitement against it,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement Thursday. “In addition, the organization that is funding their trip is Miftah, which is an avid supporter of BDS, and among whose members are those who have expressed support for terrorism against Israel.”

Tlaib later sent a letter to Israel begging for entry so that she could see her elderly grandmother, likely the last chance she would get to visit with her before she eventually passed away. The Michigan Democrat promised to avoid promoting boycotts while on Israel soil.

However, after Israel granted her permission to travel, Tlaib walked back her request and accused Israel of oppressing her.

“Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what [my grandmother] wants for me,” Tlaib tweeted. “It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in–fighting against racism, oppression & injustice.”

Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in–fighting against racism, oppression & injustice. https://t.co/z5t5j3qk4H — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019

Tlaib did not explain why she signed a letter agreeing to avoid talks of boycotts while in Israel only to later denounce the compromise. Israeli Interior Minister Aryeh Deri claimed her decision only showed that Tlaib hates Israel more than she loves her grandmother.

Trump dubbed the entire situation a “setup,” accusing Tlaib of using her grandmother for political clout. Tlaib’s grandmother told Fox News earlier in the day that she supports Tlaib’s decision not to visit.