College Football Officially Returns In 1 Week When Florida Plays Miami

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re officially a week out from the return of college football.

In seven days, the Florida Gators will take the field to play the Miami Hurricanes on ESPN at 7:00 EST. If you’re not excited and ready to roll, then odds are you aren’t a real football fan. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We have waited so long for next Saturday to roll around. We’ve waited months and months for football to return.

Now, we’re just a week out, and I couldn’t be more pumped. I couldn’t be more pumped if a bunch of Victoria’s Secret Angels showed up at my house looking to party.

When there’s football on in America, we all just feel like everything is going to be okay. It brings us together, we unite around it and it reminds us all just how amazing this country can be.

There’s nothing better than cracking the first beer of the day on a Saturday as you smell the cool fall air and you prepare for your team to do battle.

Florida and Miami aren’t my teams, but you best believe I’ll be excited to watch them play.

We’re counting down the days, and we have very few left. Buckle up, folks. We’re in for some big things this season.

Now, grab a beer and celebrate only being seven days away!