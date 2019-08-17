Josh McCown Signs With The Philadelphia Eagles For $2 Million Fully Guaranteed

Josh McCown’s retirement from the NFL is officially over, and he’s reached a deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Adam Schefter on Saturday, the legendary NFL journeyman quarterback reached a one-year deal with the Eagles. He’ll get $2 million guaranteed and up to a total of $5.4 million.

The move comes after the Eagles had their backup ranks at the position destroyed in the preseason.

Josh McCown, who announced his retirement this summer to spend more time with family, is returning to play his 17th NFL season with the Eagles, per sources. McCown is signing a 1-year deal with the but plans to resume his broadcasting career with ESPN after season, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2019

Compensation update: Eagles are giving Josh McCown a one-year deal that includes $2 million fully guaranteed and could be worth up to $5.4 million, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 17, 2019

Well, I guess McCown’s time at ESPN didn’t last long at all. The good news is that he’ll return to the network after this season.

I guess he couldn’t pass up one more big payday to play football on Sundays. The good news for McCown is that he won’t be expected to do anything.

In fact, if everything goes to plan, then McCown will cash big checks to hold a clipboard as Carson Wentz runs the offense.

Not a bad way to make a ton of money.

McCown’s whole career has been wild. He’s been good enough to be a fringe starter, but has mostly bounced from team to team throughout his career.

He’s also made a ton of money doing it. He’s made nearly $50 million in the NFL, and that’s not including his new deal with the Eagles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by joshmccown12 (@joshmccown12) on Jun 17, 2019 at 10:56am PDT

Good for McCown for getting one more payday in the NFL. He can return to broadcasting for ESPN next season. As of now, he can backup Wentz.