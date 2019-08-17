NFL Reinstates Suspended New England Patriots Star Josh Gordon

New England Patriots star Josh Gordon is no longer suspended.

Gordon had been suspended towards the end of last season for his latest violation of the league’s substance abuse policy, but he’s now got the green light to play again. (RELATED: Tom Brady Practices With Suspended Teammate Josh Gordon)

According to Adam Schefter on Friday night, the talented wide receiver was officially reinstated by the NFL.

NFL is reinstating Patriots’ WR Josh Gordon, league source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2019

This is huge news for the Patriots. When Gordon is clean and playing well, he’s one of the best guys at his position in the league.

Tom Brady just got a weapon that does an incredible job of torching defenses deep. The last thing DCs want to plan for is how to stop the deep threat between Tom Brady and Gordon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Gordon (@flash) on Apr 22, 2019 at 1:39pm PDT

Of course, we should all hope Gordon is going to stay clean and is mentally in a healthy place. There’s no question he’s a dominant football player, but that won’t matter much if he can’t stay clean and on the right track mentally.

If he finds himself in trouble again, it might be over for him. The NFL isn’t known for giving endless chances.

Luckily, he’s got a great organization around him that will provide Gordon with the best support possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Gordon (@flash) on Dec 3, 2018 at 7:31am PST

We’ll now have to wait and see what Gordon can produce on the field this year. If he stays out of trouble, then he could be in for a monster season with Tom Brady slinging the ball his direction.