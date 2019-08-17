REPORT: Melvin Gordon And The Chargers ‘Have Not Made Progress’ On A New Deal

Los Angeles Chargers star running back Melvin Gordon apparently isn’t any closer to getting a new deal.

According to Adam Schefter on Friday night, the two sides “have not made progress” as Gordon holds out in hopes of a new deal. (RELATED: Melvin Gordon Reportedly Wants $13 Million Annually, Chargers Only Offering Around $10 Million)

Gordon is holding out and hasn’t been at any of training camp.

Chargers and Melvin Gordon have not made progress towards a new deal, per sources. Gordon still wants to return in time for the regular season, but he is prepared to sit out if no new deal is reached, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2019

I really don’t understand what the Chargers are doing here. I know running backs have a short shelf life, but the team is geared up for a legit postseason run.

That can’t happen without Melvin Gordon. Without the star running back, they go from being a contender to a team that almost certainly won’t compete for a Super Bowl.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Gordon III (@melvin) on Jul 4, 2019 at 12:55pm PDT

If I was running the Chargers, I’d give Gordon a front loaded deal. That way it’s not really as big of a deal if he gets hurt.

Give him a big signing bonus, load up the first year or two and then go from there. I don’t understand why the team seems so damn set on not paying him.

It doesn’t make sense at all.

Hopefully, this gets figured out before week one because the Chargers could be in some serious trouble if their star running back isn’t around taking snaps.

Pay the man. It’s not that difficult of a situation to understand.