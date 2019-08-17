REPORT: Wisconsin Badgers Coach Paul Chryst Won’t Announce Starting Quarterback

The Wisconsin Badgers reportedly won’t announce the starting quarterback for the season opener against South Florida prior to the game.

According to Jim Polzin, head coach Paul Chryst told the media on Friday the team will have a closed scrimmage on Monday, and a decision will be made between Jack Coan and Graham Mertz after that.

However, he won't reveal to the public which one he's going with.

#Badgers coach Paul Chryst said he hasn’t decided who will start at QB in the opener yet. Team will hold a closed scrimmage on Monday and he likely will make a decision after that. But he doesn’t plan on a formal announcement. — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) August 16, 2019

I thought Graham Mertz had a strong week and Chryst was complimentary of the freshman. But whether he’s closed the gap — or how much of a gap there even was? Only Chryst and his staff know that. — Jim Polzin (@JimPolzinWSJ) August 16, 2019

Well, this sure makes things way more interesting. It seemed like Coan had this thing wrapped up and over. Then the freshman phenom balled out this past week.

It looks like Mertz has done enough to push this battle to the last possible moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Aug 9, 2019 at 7:27pm PDT

I know people think I’m biased here, but I’m really not. I just want the best man to play. If that’s Mertz, then great. People are excited about him and have been talking nonstop about his massive potential under center.

If Coan is more ready right now to lead the team to victory, then I’m okay with that too. All that matters is that we win.

I don’t care one bit who runs out to take the first snap against USF. I don’t care one bit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Jul 25, 2019 at 1:13pm PDT

This has been the biggest quarterback battle in the country, and it’s been fun to watch. I guess we’ll wait and see what happens August 30 against the Bulls.

I still think Coan gets the first snap, but don’t be surprised if Mertz sees some action as well. That’s been my thoughts for awhile, and I don’t expect much to change heading into August 30.

Again, it’s been a hell of a lot of fun to watch this battle unfold. Now let’s go win some football games.