SEC Season Preview: Will Alabama Win The Conference Again?

College football season is almost here, and the greatest conference the sport has to offer is ready to kick things off next Saturday.

The season will begin Aug. 24 when Florida takes on Miami in Orlando. Expect the Gators to pound the Hurricanes into submission. (RELATED: Watch Hype Video For The Miami/Florida Football Game To Start The College Season)

The season will kick into high gear the next week with a full slate of games, and we will soon watch the cream rise to the top. In the SEC, the standard bearer is Alabama of course.

Nick Saban has built a dynasty in Tuscaloosa, and he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

That being said, Georgia is getting close. Kirby Smart’s team has dominated Alabama for three quarters in each of their last two matchups, but has been unable to finish the deal. (RELATED: 2018 SEC Championship Review: The Stuff Of Legends)

The last two seasons the Dawgs and Crimson Tide have engaged in two of the greatest games in college football history, first in the 2017 national championship game and then the SEC championship game last year. It’s a safe bet that those two teams will meet in Atlanta for the third year in a row, but what about the rest of the league?

Here’s how I see the standings shaking out:

SEC WEST:

Alabama LSU Texas A&M Auburn Mississippi State Ole Miss Arkansas

SEC EAST:

Georgia Florida Tennessee Missouri Kentucky South Carolina Vanderbilt

SEC Championship Game: Alabama over Georgia

That’s how I believe things will shake out. The Crimson Tide will win their fifth SEC title in six years on the road to another national championship.

