‘The Righteous Gemstones’ With Danny McBride Starts Sunday Night On HBO

HBO’s new hit comedy “The Righteous Gemstones” begins Sunday night.

At 10:00 EST p.m., we’re all going to be introduced to Danny McBride, Adam Devine and John Goodman starring as a televangelist family, and it looks downright hysterical. (RELATED: Watch Danny McBride In The Trailer For HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones‘)

HBO has dropped a few previews for the upcoming show for the fans to wet their whistles with. As a big fan of McBride and everybody else involved, I suggest you take a look at them below.

I’m telling you all right now that this show is going to be phenomenal. Danny McBride has absolutely crushed it in everything he’s done with HBO.

“Eastbound & Down” might honestly be the funniest show ever made, and “Vice Principals” was also outstanding.

Now, he’s joining forces with Devine and Goodman. If that doesn’t have you juiced, then you just don’t understand what great comedy is all about.

Plus, we now have a shot to get us juiced and amped up for Monday. We used to get “Game of Thrones” on Sunday nights, “Westworld” isn’t on right now and I think I speak for everybody when I say we’re all itching for some Sunday night content.

Now, “The Righteous Gemstones” fills that void.

Tune in Sunday night to watch what will almost certainly be HBO’s newest hit.