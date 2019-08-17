REPORT: Jay-Z Will Soon Own An NFL Team

Jay-Z will reportedly soon be the proud owner of an NFL team.

The superstar musician just started a campaign with the league to promote social justice causes and help select music options, and now we know his role might be much bigger.

A source close to the situation told TMZ that Jay-Z will have a “significant ownership interest” in a team. There’s no official timetable for him to get in an ownership group, but that it’ll be in the “near future.”

Well, kings stay kings and Jay-Z getting an NFL team is about as badass as it gets. All the haters and critics of his deal with the NFL can squawk as loudly as they like.

It’s not going to change the fact he’s out here making moves and they’re not. Let’s not forget, Jay-Z prides himself on being an excellent businessman.

Owning an NFL team is the definition of success in America, and now he’ll become a member of arguably the most exclusive fraternity on the planet.

It just goes to show that people who actually focus on getting things done instead of just talking are the ones who become successful.

The NFL partnering with Jay-Z is also a great move. He’s a brilliant mind when it comes to making money, he’s a cultural icon and he’s great for the brand.

All the way around, everybody wins here.

Props to Jay-Z for getting himself a pro football team. It really doesn’t get much cooler at all.