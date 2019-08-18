Naked Newborn Baby Found Abandoned In Maryland Woods

A naked and abandoned newborn baby girl was found in a wooded Maryland area Friday.

Police received a call from the rescuer at about 5 pm on Friday, according to WJLA. Authorities say the man was walking by a wooded area in Silver Spring, Maryland, around the 10000 block of Tenbrook Drive, when he thought he heard crying and went to investigate.

The man discovered a baby girl about 10 feet away from the sidewalk, according to WJLA.

Newborn Baby Located in Wooded Area in Silver Spring; Police Seek Information from Public: https://t.co/OSRp5KfgTp pic.twitter.com/arklOLr0mR — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) August 17, 2019

The baby was taken to a nearby hospital where medical personnel pronounced her only a few hours old, according to WJLA. The baby is in stable condition. She is possibly of Hispanic descent.

The Montgomery County Police Department said in a press release “no one ever has to abandon a newborn baby” in Maryland. (RELATED: 13-Ounce Infant Born At 23 Weeks ‘Already Wowing The Doctors’)

“Under the Safe Haven law, a distressed parent who is unable or unwilling to care for their infant can safely give up custody of their baby, no questions asked,” MCPD said.

“Newborns can be left at hospitals or law enforcement stations, some of which are listed below (click link). A parent (or another adult with the approval of the mother) has up to 10 days from the birth to invoke Safe Haven anonymously and safely leave a baby with a responsible adult at a designated location.”

The MCPD added that anyone who invokes Safe Haven is immune from prosecution or liability “provided the child is unharmed.”

