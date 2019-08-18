Former NFL Running Back Cedric Benson Dies

Former NFL running back Cedric Benson passed away Sunday at the age of 36 following a motorcycle accident.

The news was reportedly confirmed by Benson’s brother on Facebook.

Cedric Benson’s brother posted to confirm the news about his brother. It was reportedly a motorcycle accident in Austin, Texas. pic.twitter.com/EL3saAn77D — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 18, 2019

Over the course of his eight-year NFL career, Benson played for the Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers. Benson was a significant part of the Bears’ 2007 Super Bowl appearance, playing in 15 games and scoring in six touchdowns for the team that season. (RELATED: Pennsylvania Governor Has A New Location In Mind For The Super Bowl)

However, Benson is perhaps best known for his time at the University of Texas, where he emerged as one of the most dynamic running backs in college football history. (RELATED: Texas Quarterback Sam Ehlinger Gets Surrounded By Press At Big 12 Media Days)

5,540 rushing yards.

67 touchdowns.

Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

Two-time All-Big 12.

2004 Doak Walker Award winner.

2004 consensus All-American.

Rose Bowl champion.

NFL first-round draft pick. West Texas kid. Longhorn legend unlike any other. Rest easy, Cedric Benson. pic.twitter.com/KgNX4OvwWS — Burnt Orange Nation (@BON_SBNation) August 18, 2019

Benson rushed for over 5,500 yards and 64 touchdowns during his career as a Longhorn, making the all Big 12 team twice. During his senior year, Benson was named a consensus All-American and won the Doak Walker Award, which is annually given to the best running back in college football. The following Spring, Benson was drafted fourth overall by the Bears.

Benson is one of the greatest running backs in college football history and will go down as one of the most beloved athletes in Texas history. May he rest in peace.