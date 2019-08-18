Clemson And Alabama Lead Latest College Football National Title Odds

Clemson and Alabama are still leading the national title odds as the season nears.

According to odds from BetOnline_ag, Clemson is at +225 and Alabama is at +275. After that, there is a huge gap. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The next closest is Georgia at +800.

Odds to win @CFBPlayoff title via @betonline_ag:https://t.co/yfJOw3nxMu Clemson 2.25/1

Bama 2.75/1

UGA 8/1

Mich, OU 10/1

OhioSt 14/1

Texas 20/1

LSU 25/1

Wash, UF, Ore, Utah 33/1

A&M, NDame, Auburn 50/1

Nebraska, PennSt 66/1

Wisconsin 80/1

MissSt, USC, TCU, Stan, MichSt 100/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 17, 2019

It really does seem like it’s Clemson, Alabama and then everybody else. That’s the way it should be viewed right now.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide have absolutely dominated the college football scene these past few years. It’s really not even close.

Not only have both school dominated, but they’re both loaded once again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Aug 16, 2019 at 8:22am PDT

Clemson has Trevor Lawrence under center, and he might be the most NFL ready college quarterback I’ve ever seen. His skills are truly on a different level.

Alabama has Tua Tagovailoa running the offense, and the left-handed passer is also a force to be reckoned with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Aug 17, 2019 at 3:15pm PDT

Right now, you simply can’t put any teams ahead of those two. Until we actually see any kind of decline, you’d have to be incredibly stupid to think Alabama and Clemson aren’t in complete control of the sport.

I’m far from an Alabama fan, but I can admit Nick Saban owns the SEC.

It’s Clemson, Alabama and then the rest of America. Until we see something change, I’m sticking to that line.

As for my Badgers, I’ll take 80/1 all damn day. Doubt us all you want. We’ll see what happens down the stretch.