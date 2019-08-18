Rep Dan Crenshaw: In Hong Kong, Protesters Wave American Flags. In America, Antifa Burns Them

Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw said American “antifascists” demand violence while Hong Kong protesters are “actually fighting fascists” in a Saturday tweet.

“In Hong Kong, antifascists wave American flags, demand freedom and actually fight fascists,” he wrote. “In Portland, ‘antifascists’ burn American flags, demand violence in the name of socialism. Portland is a sad showing of where we are today. All around.”

Crenshaw’s tweet came the same day violent protests erupted in Portland, Oregon, between about 1,200 people representing the right-wing Proud Boys group and Antifa, as well as a police presence of roughly 700 officers.

In Hong Kong, antifascists wave American flags, demand freedom and actually fight fascists. In Portland, “antifascists” burn American flags, demand violence in the name of socialism. Portland is a sad showing of where we are today. All around. Also yes obviously buy Greenland — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 17, 2019

It comes a day before 1.7 million pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong took to the streets for a peaceful protest in the rain Sunday for the city’s 11th consecutive week of protests against an extradition bill that would allow criminal suspects in Hong Kong to be extradited to China for trial.

Demonstrators held American flags and sang the U.S. national anthem during protests in Hong Kong that took place about one week ago. (RELATED: Multiple Attacks Caught On Video During Antifa Demonstration In Portland)

Violence between the Proud Boys and Antifa escalated throughout the day. A total of thirteen arrests and six injuries have been reported so far.

President Donald Trump said he is considering designating Antifa a terror organization in a Saturday tweet over the conflict in Portland.

“Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an ‘ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.’ Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!” he tweeted.

Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2019

Crenshaw’s tweet also came the same day New Mexico Democratic Rep. Debra Haaland referred to Antifa as “peaceful protesters” who are trying to “safeguard their city” during a Saturday interview on CNN. (RELATED: Marine Veteran Barrels Into Left Wing Activists To Save Burning American Flag)

“It’s not surprising that Trump would side away from the folks who are the peaceful protesters working to safeguard their city from domestic terrorism. Just not surprised at all that the president sides with the white nationalists,” Haaland said. “That’s been his mode of operation since before he was elected president.”

