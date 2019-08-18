Watch Khama Worthy Annihilate Devonte Smith At UFC 241

Khama Worthy pulled off a huge upset Saturday night at UFC 241 against Devonte Smith.

Smith was -1000 in the gambling odds for the fight against Worthy, which means the oddsmakers thought there was next to no way he could lose.

In reality, he got jacked up by Worthy and the fight never even made it past the first round. Watch the epic upset below.

UPSET ALERT Khama @thedeathstar_1 Worthy shocks the world by knocking out Devonte Smith on four days notice #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/SDoyOp967K — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 18, 2019

My friends, this is the kind of content we love to see in the UFC from Dana White's guys. Worthy was a massive underdog, he stepped into the octagon and absolutely mauled Smith.

That’s why you fight! You can’t run in the octagon and every man has his chance to get the job done. I think it’s safe to say Worthy proved he’s not to be underestimated going forward.

It’s mind-boggling to think about a guy being -1000 and not even making it the second round. That’s the kind of upset in sports that you just never really see.

Worthy didn’t just put himself on the map last night, he did it in a way that is truly jarring. He stepped up against a guy who everybody thought was going to win, and he quickly turned the tables.

Well done, Worthy! Hell of a fun fight.