Detroit Lions Owner Martha Ford Says Winning The Super Bowl Would Be Her ‘Best Memory’

Detroit Lions owner Martha Ford expects to see her team win a Super Bowl victory in her lifetime.

The Ford family has owned the Lions for generations and has had next no success at all. It’s been a hard, tough life for Lions fans everywhere, but the woman calling the shots thinks she’ll live to see her team win the whole thing. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Release Incredible Hype Video Ahead Of The 2019 Season)

“My best memory hasn’t come yet. I want to get the Lombardi Trophy,” Ford said in a segment that will air on ESPN in late August when talking about the team, according to The Detroit News.

I’m a huge Lions fan, and I’d also love to see a Super Bowl victory. I’m not trying to rain on Martha’s dreams here, but a lot would need to change to get that to happen.

The Detroit Lions are infamously bad. Again, I say that as a gigantic fan. We disappoint and break hearts year in and year out.

You can almost set your watch to the team letting the fans down. Why would Ford think that would change at all going forward?

I’m in my late 20s, and I’ve never come close to seeing the Lions winning a Super Bowl. Not even close to hoisting up the Lombardi Trophy!

I respect Ford’s optimism, but let’s all come back to reality. Until we actually win some postseason games, I’m done getting my hopes up that the Lions will accomplish much.

Now, I hope I’m wrong. I’d love for the team to prove me wrong. However, I’m not going to believe it until I actually see it happen.