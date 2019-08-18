Editorial

Melania Shines In Emerald Green Skirt And White Top Combo

US President Donald Trump (C), First Lady Melania Trump (R) and their son Barron Trump (L) return to the White House after two weeks spent at Trump's golf club in New Jersey on August 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo credit: ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images)

Melania Trump truly shined Sunday when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous green skirt and white top combo at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on her way to the White House.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the fun emerald green number that went down past her knees and paired with a white short-sleeve top as she joined President Donald Trump and son Barron Trump after arriving aboard Marine One. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the great look with loose hair, sunglasses and stunning floral high heels with red on the bottoms. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

The Trump family’s arrival back at the WH comes after spending two weeks at Trump’s golf club in New Jersey together.

The first lady always looks terrific no matter what the occasion as has been noted numerous times before. Most notably, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a gorgeous vanilla dress in Morristown, New Jersey, ahead of trip back to Washington, D.C.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to board Air Force One before departing from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey on July 7, 2019. - Trump is returning to Washington after spending the weekend at his Bedminster golf resort. (Photo credit: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.