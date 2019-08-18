Melania Shines In Emerald Green Skirt And White Top Combo

Melania Trump truly shined Sunday when she stepped out wearing a gorgeous green skirt and white top combo at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on her way to the White House.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the fun emerald green number that went down past her knees and paired with a white short-sleeve top as she joined President Donald Trump and son Barron Trump after arriving aboard Marine One. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the great look with loose hair, sunglasses and stunning floral high heels with red on the bottoms. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

The Trump family’s arrival back at the WH comes after spending two weeks at Trump’s golf club in New Jersey together.

The first lady always looks terrific no matter what the occasion as has been noted numerous times before. Most notably, she got everyone’s attention when she showed up in a gorgeous vanilla dress in Morristown, New Jersey, ahead of trip back to Washington, D.C.

