Nate Diaz Says He Stopped Fighting Because ‘Everybody Sucked’ After Defeating Anthony Pettis

UFC star Nate Diaz had an epic line after defeating Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 late Saturday night.

It was the first time Diaz had fought since losing to Conor McGregor in 2016, and there was a deafening amount of hype surrounding the event. Diaz handled Pettis and then gave an incredible post-fight interview. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

"The reason I was off was because everybody sucked and there was nobody to fight," the star fighter told Joe Rogan after the big win.

He followed that up by strongly suggesting he wanted to get in the octagon against Jorge Masvidal next. Give his full comments a watch below.

Nate Diaz is back and he wants Jorge Masvidal next. #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/6vyLoyFsp3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 18, 2019

Well, it sure does seem like Diaz is officially back, and I’m here for it. The dude is an electric factory, and he’s a nonstop entertainment machine.

He returned to the octagon for the first time in three years, got a win and then proceeded to say everybody else in the sport sucked during his time away.

That’s the kind of energy the UFC needs to keep.

I can’t wait to see who Diaz takes on next. A Jorge Masvidal/Diaz fight could be incredible, and it could make a lot of money for Dana White.

If I had to bet, I’d be more than willing to wager that we eventually see that fight come together. Stay tuned because it looks like Nate Diaz is officially all the way back in the fighting game.