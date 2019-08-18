Rashida Tlaib’s Grandma: ‘May God Ruin’ Trump

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s grandmother had some harsh words for President Trump after Israel denied her granddaughter entry because it was allegedly discovered the group funding her trip had members with ties to terrorism.

“Trump tells me I should be happy Rashida is not coming. May God ruin him,” Muftia Tlaib told Reuters in an interview on Saturday.

The elder Tlaib was referring to a Friday tweet by the President in which he mockingly insinuated Rep. Tlaib’s own grandmother did not want to see her. (RELATED: Omar, Tlaib Share Cartoon From Prominent Anti-Semitic Cartoonist)

“Rep. Tlaib wrote a letter to Israeli officials desperately wanting to visit her grandmother. Permission was quickly granted, whereupon Tlaib obnoxiously turned the approval down, a complete setup,” Trump said in the Friday tweet. “The only real winner here is Tlaib’s grandmother. She doesn’t have to see her now!”

Israel had originally granted Tlaib a humanitarian visa to visit her elderly grandmother, but the Michigan Representative turned it down and went on to claim she was being treated like a criminal and silenced.

Both Ilhan Omar, who Israel also denied entry to, and Tlaib recently shared a meme on Instagram made by an artist with a history of posting anti-Semitic cartoons. The meme showed Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu covering the mouths of two congresswomen, with a star of David in between them.

Talib’s uncle was also not a fan of the president, telling Reuters, “Trump has told Rashida and Ilhan to go back to their home countries. What a contradiction, yesterday he asked them to leave and today he asks that they aren’t let in.”