Watch Stipe Miocic Defeat Daniel Cormier At UFC 241

Stipe Miocic is the heavyweight champion after defeating Daniel Cormier at UFC 241 on Saturday night.
Miocic worked Cormier and got a fourth round knockout to get the title belt. After losing to Cormier in 2018, the American-born star came back with a vengeance to get the victory. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)
Watch some of the best moments from the fight below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)
STIPE EXACTS HIS REVENGE@StipeMiocic #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/FnbZdyPm0A
— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 18, 2019
damnnn, Stipe Miocic just gave Cormier the business!! what a fight! #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/B3JbpxxHOC
— TeeBeeDee (@YoungBuck_21) August 18, 2019
What an awesome moment for the UFC and Miocic. The last time he stepped into the octagon against Cormier, he came out with a loss. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)
There’s nothing better in sports than a storyline that’s motivated a bit by revenge, and Miocic came for all the marbles.
View this post on Instagram
He gave Cormier the business with those body shots! Gave him the business! It was almost like Miocic flipped a switch and just started dominating.
Good for him for showing up and showing out in order to get the gigantic win at UFC 241.
View this post on Instagram
Now, we’ll have to see what he does next. After getting the belt, there’s no doubt he’s carrying a lot of momentum with him right now.