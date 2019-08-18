Watch Stipe Miocic Defeat Daniel Cormier At UFC 241

Stipe Miocic is the heavyweight champion after defeating Daniel Cormier at UFC 241 on Saturday night.

Miocic worked Cormier and got a fourth round knockout to get the title belt. After losing to Cormier in 2018, the American-born star came back with a vengeance to get the victory.

Watch some of the best moments from the fight below.

damnnn, Stipe Miocic just gave Cormier the business!! what a fight! #UFC241 pic.twitter.com/B3JbpxxHOC — TeeBeeDee (@YoungBuck_21) August 18, 2019

What an awesome moment for the UFC and Miocic. The last time he stepped into the octagon against Cormier, he came out with a loss.

There’s nothing better in sports than a storyline that’s motivated a bit by revenge, and Miocic came for all the marbles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) on Aug 17, 2019 at 10:18pm PDT

He gave Cormier the business with those body shots! Gave him the business! It was almost like Miocic flipped a switch and just started dominating.

Good for him for showing up and showing out in order to get the gigantic win at UFC 241.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) on Aug 15, 2019 at 2:09pm PDT

Now, we’ll have to see what he does next. After getting the belt, there’s no doubt he’s carrying a lot of momentum with him right now.