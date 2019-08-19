Celebrate Amy Adams’ Birthday With Her Most Jaw-Dropping Looks

It’s Amy Adams’ birthday on Tuesday.

In honor of the 45-year-old actress' day, we scoured the internet to find her most jaw-dropping and unforgettable looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some incredible ones over the years.

Born in Vicenza, Veneto, Italy, the "Man of Steel" star got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she landed a part in "Catch Me If You Can" in 2002, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.

But it wouldn't be until she was cast as the Disney princess Giselle who finds herself propelled from a world of animation to the real world in "Enchanted" in 2007, alongside such stars as Susan Sarandon and Patrick Dempsey, that she would become a household name and worldwide celebrity.

And the rest, as they say, is history. Since that time she's appeared on the big and small screen dozens of times, most notably in movies like, "Sunshine Cleaning" in 2008, " Julie & Julia" in 2009 and "American Hustle" in 2013.

Not to mention, earning numerous accolades for her work over the last decade.

And on top of all that talent, she's drop-dead gorgeous. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her hottest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this year is her greatest one yet. Happy Birthday, Amy!