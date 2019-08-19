An Inside Look at the Secret Force That Will Put a Socialist in the White House in 2020

We are heading into the scariest Presidential election of our generation.

One that will ultimately put a Socialist Democrat in office.

And if you sit on the sidelines and do nothing to prepare, you will fall victim to her Socialist agenda in ways you wouldn’t believe are legal.

It’s not Hillary… Elizabeth Warren… A.O.C.… or even Michelle Obama.

It’s someone much worse.

And as you’ll see, the steps this radical woman will take during her first 100 days in office will create a nightmare for anyone with a 401(k)… IRA… or any other savings.

And we’ve identified the secret force nobody is talking about that virtually guarantees her victory.