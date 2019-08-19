Arkansas AD Says They Can’t Take The ‘Chance’ Somebody Won’t Show Up To Football Games If Beer Isn’t Sold

Arkansas will sell beer during football games this season, and the athletic director seems to think they really didn’t have much of a choice.

The Razorbacks are just the latest program to jump on the beer bandwagon, and it’s really a sign of America improving as a country. However, it sounds like these teams might not be doing it out of kindness, but instead are doing it out absolute necessity. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I don’t know that someone is going to make a decision to come to a game just because alcohol is being served, but we just can’t take that chance anymore,” Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek said in a piece published by the Wall Street Journal on Friday when talking about selling beer.

I love this so much. Yurachek is pretty much admitting that at this point the schools are being held hostage by the fans over beer sales.

“Can’t take that chance” sounds like something the President says before ordering some risky military operation.

In this case, programs really can’t take the chance fans don’t buy tickets because they can’t get a beer. It’s a strange situation to find yourself in, but I’m here for it.

If schools need to feel like their feet are being held to the fire, then so be it. Anything that gets the beer flowing is okay in my book.

With every single school that joins the movement, we pick up momentum. Beer and football go together like America and freedom.

You just can’t have one without the other.

I don’t care how we get beer sales in football stadiums. All I care about is that we get them. Props to Arkansas for getting on board the alcohol train.

Now, as the King in the North, I might have to force Wisconsin to do the same. Give the fans what they want!