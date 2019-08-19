Beto’s New Campaign Strategy: Call Everything Racist

On today’s show we take a look at the latest speech from Beto O’Rourke calling pretty much everyone and everything in the country racist. Failed candidate for governor in Florida and current CNN contributor Andrew Gillum blames guns for violence and drugs for junkies, and Rashida Tlaib blames Israel for just about everything else.

Listen to the show:

After “suspending” his campaign to spend time in El Paso doing CNN and MSNBC constantly, Beto O’Rourke has returned to the campaign trail with a new strategy – calling everyone and everything racist in states that won’t hold primaries until long after primaries start. If you were trying to concoct a dumber pathway to the White House the only way you could do it is to campaign in New Zealand. We have the audio and solutions to the real problems Democrats are trivializing by constantly playing the “racism” card.

Andrew Gillum think mental health has nothing to do with mass shootings, it’s the siren call of the inanimate object – the evil gun – that is to blame. He also blames the existence of opioids for people who abuse opioids. Seems Democrats think things are somehow able to make people use and abuse them. This is part of their strategy to absolve people of any responsibility for their choices and insulate them from consequences. We have the audio and make the case for why that is extremely dangerous.

After requesting and receiving humanitarian relief to visit her elderly grandmother in Israel, anti-Semitic Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib turned it down. Why? Because it was all a show. Democrats have elevated victimhood, which sends the entire left into a frenzy when they think they can claim it. Tlaib has gone so far as to call for a boycott of Bill Maher over his inserting some actual history into the discussion of the left’s plot to destroy Israel. We have the story and all the audio.

