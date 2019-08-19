Border Patrol Finds Four Tons Of Marijuana Hidden In A Shipment Of Jalapenos

Border Patrol agents in California reportedly seized four tons of marijuana hidden in a shipment of jalapeno peppers Thursday.

A 37-year-old male Mexican national driving a tractor-trailer reportedly drove through the port of entry at the Otay Mesa cargo facility in California with a shipment of jalapeno peppers, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Canines alerted agents to the smell of marijuana within the tractor-trailer. Agents uncovered 314 packages, or nearly four tons of marijuana within the shipment. The weed was worth a whopping $2.3 million, according to officials.

What’s spicier than a truckload of jalapeños? A truckload of jalapeños concealing 4 tons of marijuana. https://t.co/geEGkSvjul — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 19, 2019

CBP agents seized the marijuana as well as the tractor-trailer, according to CBP.

“I am proud of the officers for seizing this significant marijuana load,” Otay Mesa Port Director Rosa Hernandez said in a press release. (RELATED: Border Patrol Seizes Over 100 Pounds Of Cocaine From Mexican Woman At Texas Checkpoint)

“Not only did they prevent the drugs from reaching our community, they also prevented millions of dollars of potential profit from making it into the hands of a transnational criminal organization,” he continued.

