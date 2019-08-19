Chargers QB Cardale Jones Throws Beautiful Touchdown Pass Against The Saints

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Cardale Jones balled out Sunday against the Saints.

The former Ohio State legend dropped an absolute dime of a touchdown pass under intense pressure. Despite the pocket collapsing around him, Jones sailed a ball deep to Andre Patton for the touchdown.

I'm not even sure how he managed to get this ball off under the pressure he was facing, but all that matters is that Jones did.

Watch the incredibly impressive throw below.

It really doesn’t get much more beautiful than that pass from Jones. Everything about it was absolutely textbook. The pocket was breaking down, he stood tall under pressure, fired the pass and then took the contact.

It’s exactly what you want to see out of your quarterback.

Jones’ NFL career hasn’t played out like a lot of people thought it would after he was a dominant force at Ohio State.

There’s no guarantee he’ll even be on the final 53-man roster for the Chargers when the season begins in a couple weeks.

However, it’d be hard to keep him off if he keeps making throws like the one above.

If he does get cut, Jones could be the perfect kind of guy for the XFL to pursue. He’s got a big arm, he’s got some name recognition and he can absolutely start against lesser defenses.

Cardale Jones to the XFL if the Chargers cut him almost makes too much sense.