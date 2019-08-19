Clemson Leads First AP College Football Poll Of The Year

The first AP Poll of the year was released on Monday, and the Clemson Tigers were at the top.

The top 10 are as follows:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Oklahoma Ohio State LSU Michigan Florida Notre Dame Texas

I don’t really have too many beefs with the top 10. It seems about right. Michigan isn’t in the top five, which seems accurate. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ohio State being number five also seems pretty accurate. I’ve got no real complaints at all. As long as OSU is ahead of the Wolverines, it’s fine by me.

Obviously, the Clemson Tigers have to be number one, and they are. When you’re the defending national champion with the top QB in America, then you have to be locked in the top spot.

Dabo Swinney will have Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the team rolling this season. I expect them to maul most of the teams they play.

Alabama being number two is also the correct position for them. They’re clearly the second best team in America, and Nick Saban will ride Tua’s arm for as long as possible.

If things are clicking for the Crimson Tide, then they’re incredibly tough to beat.

Now, I’m sure most of you are wondering where my Badgers check in. Don’t worry. We’re at 19, and I’m perfectly fine with that.

It’s maybe for the best that we fly under the radar after what happened last season. I’ve got no beef at all with it.

