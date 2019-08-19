CNN Panel Gets Heated Over Israel: ‘Like Killing Innocent People?’

A CNN panel Monday afternoon got seriously heated as The Atlantic’s Peter Beinart and National Review’s Rich Lowry clashed over Israel and Palestine following a press conference from Democratic Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who were recently denied access to the Jewish state.

The debate began as Beinart emotionally defended Palestine. Lowry pointed out that the trip Omar and Tlaib were planning to take to Israel was sponsored by Miftah, a Palestinian organization founded by Hanan Ashrawi. (RELATED: Rep. Ilhan Omar Describes 9/11 Terror Attacks: ‘Some People Did Something’)

Miftah has previously published anti-Semitic texts and material supporting terrorism.

“Why does the organization publish things supporting terrorism?” Lowry asked.

“Rich, I disagree with violent resistance,” Beinart said, continuing, “A lot of Palestinians believe because they are subject to daily violence of a system which denies them basic rights, they have the right to respond violently. I disagree with them…”

“Like killing innocent people?” Lowry shot back.

“But if an African-American who supported violence against the United States under slavery or Jim Crow, that did not excuse their denial of basic rights because I disagree the tactic they were using to resist it,” Beinart said. (RELATED: Report: Ilhan Omar Is Under Investigation For Misusing Campaign Contributions)

Lowry again pointed out that the organization supported terrorism, to which Beinart responded by claiming that Miftah’s founder, Hanan Ashrawi, “devoted her life as a non-violent activist to opposing oppression.”

Watch the full clip to see the whole explosive segment.