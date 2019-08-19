Cristiano Ronaldo Paid $375,000 In Rape Accusation Settlement

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo admitted he paid $375,000 in a private settlement to the woman who accused him of raping her in 2009.

Ronaldo paid the money in a settlement in 2010 and the woman signed a confidentiality agreement, according to documents obtained and published Monday by TMZ Sports.

Kathryn Mayorga claimed she met Ronaldo at Rain Nightclub inside the Palms Hotel in Las Vegas. Later, she joined him at a party where she accused him of raping her. Mayorga filed a report with the police, but never gave the soccer star’s name. (RELATED: Cristiano Ronaldo Won’t Be Charged For Sexual Assault Allegations From 2009)

In 2018, she identified Ronaldo. Police launched an investigation, but didn’t bring charges due to lack of evidence.

In 2019, Mayorga filed a new lawsuit against Ronaldo requesting the settlement payment be voided.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has denied any wrongdoing in the situation.

“Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in,” Ronaldo said about the allegations. “Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.”

The soccer star claimed the payment was not his admission of guilt, but the cost it takes to keep the legal battle out of the media.