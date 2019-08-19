Actress Demi Lovato Turns 27 Years Old

August 20 is Demi Lovato’s birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of her most unforgettable looks.

Demi Lovato is an American actress and singer born in New Mexico. She got her start as a child actress at the age of 10 on “Barney & Friends.” Lovato went on to make guest appearances on shows such as “Just Jordan” and “Prison Break.” (RELATED: Demi Lovato Sends Huge Message With Latest Ink And Fans Will Definitely Be Happy)

In 2007, she began her career on the Disney Channel. Lovato grabbed a small role in the short TV show “As The Bell Rings.” She cemented herself as a household name with her role as Mitchie in “Camp Rock.” The Jonas Brothers also starred in the film, making it a Disney Channel hit.

Lovato starred alongside Selena Gomez in “Princess Protection Program.” After filming, she was given her own series called “Sonny With A Chance.” The show ran for a total of two years.

In 2008 and 2009, Lovato released two albums and went on tour. She has continued to release music since then.

Check out the photos below: