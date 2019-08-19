Watch The Trailer For The Dennis Rodman 30 For 30 ‘Rodman: For Better Or Worse’

ESPN is releasing a 30 for 30 on Dennis Rodman, and it looks absolutely wild.

“Rodman: For Better or Worse” will be released Sept. 10 for basketball fans everywhere. Judging from the trailer, the documentary about the Chicago Bulls legend’s life is going to be a fun ride.

Give it a watch below. It’s going to get you amped up.

“Rodman: For Better or Worse” will premiere Tuesday September 10th on ESPN pic.twitter.com/sUIiVPIqoY — 30 for 30 (@30for30) August 15, 2019

This looks awesome, and I don’t want to hear anything different. Rodman’s life is absurd. He won multiple rings, was known for going off the rails, he “married” himself, has gone to North Korea and has lived a life that is truly beyond the imagination of even Hollywood. (RELATED: Michael Jordan Has Great Quote About His Six Rings When Discussing James Harden And Russell Westbrook)

Now, he’s getting his own 30 for 30. If that doesn’t get you excited, then you just don’t understand great content when it slaps you in the face.

On a bit of a separate note, ESPN just crushes the documentary game. All the 30 for 30 films they’ve released have been outstanding.

Back in the day when they were all on Netflix, I would watch them nonstop. “Ghosts of Ole Miss” and “Roll Tide/War Eagle” are two of the greatest movies ever made.

If you haven’t watched either of them, I suggest you take the time to do so. If you’re a fan of history and football, then you’ll love them both.

Something tells me the 30 for 30 about Rodman will be right up there with the best the network has ever produced.

Check it out Sept. 10!