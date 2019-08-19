Elton John Comes To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Defense Over Hypocrite Backlash

Elton John felt compelled to “protect” and defend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following a backlash against the royals after they reportedly jetted off to Nice in a private plane.

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” the 72-year-old legendary singer wrote on Twitter, per People magazine in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Plans To Raise Royal Baby Gender Neutral)

“Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends,” he added. “I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.” (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

The Grammy-winning singer continued, “After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.”

He then explained that in order to support “Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment,” they “ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™.”

“I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis,” John concluded.

It all comes following reports last week the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being called “hypocritical” for reportedly taking another private plane to celebrate Markle‘s birthday in Ibiza, Spain, following their stance on environmental concerns.

The royal family reportedly spent a week on the island before returning to the United Kingdom on August 12 and just days later took Elton John’s plane to his home in the south of France.