REPORT: Emma Watson And ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Tom Felton Could Be Dating

Actress Emma Watson and “Harry Potter” co-star Tom Felton have sparked dating rumors.

Felton, who played Draco in the hit wizard movie series, shared a photo of the two playing guitar in their pajamas on his Instagram, according to a report published Monday by Entertainment Tonight.

View this post on Instagram Quick learner x A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton) on Aug 19, 2019 at 4:51am PDT

“Quick learner x,” Felton captioned the post.

Fans of “Harry Potter” quickly pointed out what the photo insinuated.

“Just so you know, the little fangirl part in me just hyperventilated thanks to you guys,” one social media user commented. (RELATED: Emma Watson Shares Photo Taken By Former ‘Harry Potter’ Co-Star Tom Felton)

“My dramione wishes has been granted,” another added.

“Please tell me they are a thing,” a user commented.



I really need to know if they are a thing. They’ve apparently been posting photos with each other for awhile now, but the neither Felton or Watson have confirmed the relationship. I’d be pumped, though. It really throws me off that not a single relationship has come out of the cast of “Harry Potter.”

It would be cooler if Watson and Rupert Grint, the guy who played Ron Weasley in the movies, got together in real life. That’d be a “Harry Potter” fan’s dream come true.