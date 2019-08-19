‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Camilla Luddington Marries Matthew Alan

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Camilla Luddington got married Saturday to actor Matthew Alan.

Luddington and Alan tied the knot in a ceremony in front of 70 of their friends and family, according to a report published by People magazine.

Before getting engaged in January of 2018, the “Grey’s Anatomy” star and Alan welcomed their daughter Hayden in 2017.

“We’re just ready to do the damn thing,” Luddington told People before the wedding. “We kind of already feel married because we have a 2-year-old. But there’s something romantic to us about solidifying that family unit by having the ceremony and actually having Hayden present. To be honest, I’m just excited to get into that new normal of married life.”

The couple’s wedding planner Karen Waldron opened up to People about the theme of the wedding calling it “romantic elegance.” (RELATED: J.J. Watt Confirms He Will Have An Open Bar At His Wedding)

“The couple wanted romantic elegance with lots of natural elements, set against crisp white walls mixed with wood tables, hanging rattan light fixtures, an abundance of white and green floral, that kept it beautifully classic and fresh,” Waldron revealed. “Touches of gold accents were mixed into the tables for just that splash of glam.”

Luddington also had a specific place she wanted to get married.

“The thing that I always said to Matt is that I just wanted to see the ocean,” Luddington said. “That was my one thing.”