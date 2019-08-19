Jeffrey Epstein Signed His Will Two Days Before Death

Financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein signed his will August 8, two days before his apparent suicide.

Epstein’s will was obtained and published Monday by the New York Post, and showed that he was worth $577,672,654, at the end of his life. Epstein put all of his holdings in a trust called The 1953 trust, named after the year which he was born. (RELATED: REPORT: Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Had A Portrait Of Bill Clinton Posing Provocatively In A Blue Dress)

Epstein’s two islands in the U.S. Virgin Islands were worth a total of $86 million. Epstein’s holding included $56,547,773 in cash, $14,304,679 in fixed income, $112,679,138 in equities, and $194,986,301 in hedge funds and private equity. Epstein’s will did not leave any details on his estate’s beneficiaries. (RELATED: Alexander Acosta Claims He Was ‘Too Aggressive’ In Jeffrey Epstein)

Epstein’s death generated outrage a multitude of conspiracy theories. Attorney General Bill Barr said the circumstances raised “serious questions,” and promised a swift investigation.

Barr dismissed acting Bureau of Prisons Director Hugh Hurwitz Monday, days after Epstein’s death, although the attorney general did not mention Epstein in his statement on Hurwitz’s dismissal.