Watch Jennifer Aniston And Steve Carell In The Trailer For ‘The Morning Show’

The trailer for “The Morning Show” with Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell dropped early Monday morning.

The plot of the series, according to the Apple TV YouTube description, is as follows:

What happens when the people you trust to tell the truth prove themselves to be dishonest? The Morning Show follows the free fall of an early morning newscast in the wake of a scandal, and its struggle to survive in an era when news arrives in the palm of your hand.

Judging from the trailer, this series from Apple is going to be outstanding. I don’t know if we’re going to have a lot of laughs in this one because it looks like it’ll be a very serious saga.

Give the trailer a watch below.

I really do think this is going to be awesome. I can tell you from firsthand experience that the media can be a wild place at times.

You never know what’s going to happen. Much like the world of sports, it’s sometimes best to just expect the unexpected. (RELATED: Watch Danny McBride In The Trailer For HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones‘)

There are few people I’d prefer in this series over Aniston and Carell. Both of them are elite talents, and both have a proven track record of success in the television game.

Aniston was in “Friends” and Carell was in “The Office” before he made the move to movies. His portrayal of Michael Scott will forever go down as one of the greatest performances in TV history.

“The Morning Show” doesn’t have a set release date yet, but it should be out at some point in the fall, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Finally, I’d love to see what kind of checks Apple had to write in order to get Carell and Aniston locked in for this project. I’m sure they were very hefty.

Keep checking back for more details when we have them.