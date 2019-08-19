Patriots Receiver Josh Gordon Placed On The Non-Football Injury List

New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon is no longer suspended by the NFL, but he might not be taking snaps anytime soon.

Gordon was put on the non-football injury list, according to ProFootballTalk. That means he can’t practice or play yet. That has at least one person thinking there’s a chance the Patriots might be trying to save him for a deep postseason run. (RELATED: NFL Reinstates Suspended New England Patriots Star Josh Gordon)

Mike Florio wrote the following for ProFootballTalk about Gordon being placed on the NFI:

A league source suggested based on coach Bill Belichick’s cryptic statement that the team may be inclined to stash Gordon on NFI into the regular season, allowing them to bring him back for the stretch run — instead of losing him in the stretch run like they did in 2018.

It’s not a stretch to think Florio is correct here. Bill Belchick said the Patriots would “evaluate the entire situation and do what we feel is best for Josh and the team” after the NFL lifted his substance abuse suspension.

That doesn’t read as a ringing endorsement of Gordon or an eagerness to rush him back into the lineup. Given the electric receiver’s struggle with substance abuse, the Patriots might want to slow roll him back into playing.

Florio also pointed out Gordon might not have passed a conditioning test, and that’s why he’s being put on the NFI.

Either way, Belichick has a long history of making the correct decisions. He didn’t lead the Patriots to six Super Bowls by accident.

He did it because he knows exactly what he’s doing, and I expect him to do what’s best with Gordon.

Hopefully, Gordon is able to return to the field when he’s ready and can stay clean. When he’s at the top of his game, he’s incredibly difficult to stop.

That’s the exact kind of talent the Patriots need for Tom Brady to throw to, but it’s more important Gordon gets his life figured out before playing football again.