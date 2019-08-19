Justin Fields Named Starting Quarterback For Ohio State

Justin Fields will be the starting quarterback for the Ohio State Buckeyes this season.

According to Dave Biddle on Monday, head coach Ryan Day made the decision to start the Georgia transfer over Gunnar Hoak. While the move was expected, it did take Fields a little bit longer to win the job than most people thought it would. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ryan Day names Justin Fields starting QB — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) August 19, 2019

Now, Fields will be in control of the Buckeyes offense, and he should flourish with Day running the show. The man is a freak of nature athlete.

He’s big, he’s fast, he can throw deep and he’s exactly what the Buckeyes need.

As a Badgers fan, I really don’t want to play against Fields. Wisconsin has historically struggled to stop OSU’s mobile quarterbacks.

They really don’t get much more mobile than Fields will be this upcoming season. The Buckeyes should be just fine with Fields slicing and dicing.

Again, as a Wisconsin fan, I don’t exactly love the sound of that.

However, if you want to be the best, then you have to beat the best. That’s the way it works. So, if taking on Fields and OSU is what we have to do, then that’s what we’ll do on Oct. 26.

See you soon, Fields! See you very soon. I hope he’s getting prepared because I know my guys are.