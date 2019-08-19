Kate Upton Slams Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: ‘We’re Sick Of Seeing The Same Body Type’

Kate Upton weighed in on reports that the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show wouldn’t be happening this year and it’s clear she’s not a fan.

First, the 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model corrected the host of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” who mistakenly thought she had never worked with the underwear brand, before calling out the company for its lack of body inclusivity in the annual underwear show, according to Fox News in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

“You know what, we’re sick of seeing the same body type,” the swimsuit model explained. “You have to be body inclusive now. Every woman needs to be represented, otherwise it’s a snooze fest.” (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

It comes following reports earlier this month that the annual lingerie show was canceled after Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik shared during a recent interview that it “won’t be happening this year.”

“Unfortunately, the Victoria’s Secret show won’t be happening this year,” Shaik, 28, said. “It’s something I’m not used to because every year around this time I’m training like an Angel. But I’m sure in the future something will happen, which I’m pretty sure about.”

As previously reported, this comes after the New York Times reported in May a leaked email from Leslie Wexner, who is the chief executive of Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, L Brands. The internal email reportedly stated that there were lots of changes underway for the company, including that the annual underwear show reportedly would no longer be on network television.

“Fashion is a business of change. We must evolve and change to grow,” Wexner wrote. “With that in mind, we have decided to re-think the traditional Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.”

“Going forward we don’t believe network television is the right fit,” he added. “In 2019 and beyond, we’re focusing on developing exciting and dynamic content and a new kind of event—delivered to our customers on platforms that she’s glued to … and in ways that will push the boundaries of fashion in the global digital age.”