Kim Kardashian Points To Paris Hilton As The Reason Behind Her Success

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian admitted she owed her career to Paris Hilton.

The comment was made during a preview for “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” according to a report published Monday by Page Six. Kim and her sister Khloé Kardashian were discussing Kim’s appearance in Hilton’s music video for her song “Best Friend’s Ass.”

“I really would want to do anything for her. She literally gave me a career and I, like, totally acknowledge that,” Kim told Khloé after announcing her decision to appear in the video.

“A lot of people, no matter of how they got their success, they wouldn’t say like ‘I got my career because of Paris’ and they wouldn’t say ‘I’m gunna do you a favor,'” Khloé said praising Kim. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Set To Rename Kimono Shapewear Line After Being Accused Of Cultural Appropriation)

Khloé pointed out how hectic Kim’s schedule had been and called her “sweet” and “kind” for making room in her schedule for Hilton.

Kim pointed out that she’d “drop [everything] for her, because that’s important to [her] to be loyal.”

This is such a sweet friendship. Kim really does owe a lot of her career to Hilton considering she used to work as Hilton’s kind of personal assistant and closet organizer.

She definitely introduced Kim to the world of fame where she would later create her sex tape with rapper Ray J.