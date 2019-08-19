Raiders GM Mike Mayock Says Antonio Brown Has To Decide If He’s ‘All In Or All Out’

It sounds like Oakland Raiders general manager Mike Mayock has run out of patience with Antonio Brown.

Brown skipped practice Sunday as he continues to try to fight the NFL over what kind of helmet he can wear. An arbitrator decided his old helmet wasn’t acceptable, and that should have ended the situation right there. Instead, Brown is now skipping his responsibilities and throwing a tantrum. Mayock has made it clear he’s not going to tolerate this situation.

“He’s upset about the helmet issue. We’ve supported that. We appreciate that. Okay, but at this point, we’ve pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So, from our perspective, it’s time for him to be all in or all out,” Mayock told the media in part on Sunday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his full comments below.

GM Mike Mayock issued a statement today regarding Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/5ueLsrOmid — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 18, 2019

How happy do we all think the Steelers are right now? They had to deal with Brown’s antics a ton last season, and he turned into a massive distraction before being traded.

Now, they get to watch from a distance as the talented wide receiver turns into a gigantic headache for the Raiders.

It’s almost like all the warnings about Brown should have been heeded.

Imagine skipping practice over a helmet. It is so incredibly stupid that it’s almost hard to understand. Brown is getting paid millions of dollars and he’s behaving like a spoiled child.

Again, the Steelers have to be laughing all the way to the bank knowing they dumped this guy, and his antics and problems only seemed to get worse with a new team.

I have no idea what Brown will end up doing when it’s all said and done, but this circus has gone on long enough.

If he doesn’t want to make a ton of money to play football because of a helmet issue, then the Raiders should just tell him to get lost.

His bad attitude is a cancer on the team and nothing more.