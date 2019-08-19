‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Closes In On $200 Million At The Box Office

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” continues to put up some impressive numbers at the box office.

The film from Quentin Tarantino currently has made a little more than $180 million, and is expected to potentially hit the $400 million mark globally before it’s all said and done, according to The Hollywood Reporter in a piece published Sunday.

Pretty much everybody I know has seen this movie. I feel like the odd guy out here because I’ve been so damn busy, and haven’t been to the theater yet. (RELATED: ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Could Make $40 Million Opening Weekend)

However, I’ve only heard great things about it, which only makes me more interested once I’m able to actually get a ticket and some free time.

Tarantino is a genius, and the film stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. What more could you want as a fan?

I think we all knew this movie was likely going to be a success. It has an A-list cast and it’s about the Helter Skelter era of Hollywood when Charles Manson was wreaking havoc all over the place.

The murder of Sharon Tate will forever go down as one of the most grisly killings in American history. There’s no way a film about it with the cast of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” wasn’t going to work well with audiences around the globe.

Add in Tarantino, and everything lined up perfectly for a hit.

Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts on it if you’ve seen it already. I can’t wait to share my thoughts once I finally get a chance to go.

It sounds awesome!