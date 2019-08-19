Rob Gronkowski Seems To Really Be Enjoying Retirement In Exercise Video

Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski doesn’t seem to have a care in the world.

Barstool Sports posted a video Sunday of the three-time Super Bowl winner doing a workout class, and the man is clearly living his best life.

He was all smiles in the comical video.

Retirement Gronk taking workout classes is incredible @lacesoutshow (Via IG/Johnperrry IG/karlyymeyer) pic.twitter.com/kooWTOkKYc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 18, 2019

Does that look like a man who has any interest in taking more hits to his body? Hell no. Gronk, who retired this past offseason after beating the Rams in the Super Bowl, is clearly enjoying just living life. (RELATED: Tom Brady Practices With Suspended Teammate Josh Gordon)

I can’t blame him at all. His body got beat to all hell during his playing career. His got three rings and money in the bank.

Why would he really want to keep running across the middle so that linebackers can lay some hits on him?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk) on Aug 3, 2019 at 10:48am PDT

There had been some speculation that Gronk might not stay in retirement for long. I think any belief that he’ll return is downright foolish.

He already appears to have cut a lot of weight since retiring, and he doesn’t look anywhere near playing size.

I think it’s more than safe to say the days of Gronk catching footballs are officially over, and the days of him providing laugh-out-loud content are fully on.

So Gronk is RETIRED retired

(via @25_male_nyc) pic.twitter.com/SSCKeL5n8s — The Lefkoe Show (@LefkoeShow) June 28, 2019

Keep up the entertainment, Gronk. We’re all enjoying it!