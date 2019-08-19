Report: Taylor Swift Searching For A Multi-Million Dollar Home With Boyfriend In London

Taylor Swift reportedly is ready to drop an insane amount of money to have a home with boyfriend Joe Alwyn in London and could be spending up to $30 million for the place.

A source close to the 29-year-old pop singer told Page Six in a piece published Monday, that the “Lover” hitmaker “is looking for a grand home in London with two kitchens, so she and Joe can live in privacy and entertain properly.”(RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation Stadium Tour’ Hits Netflix And Here’s What Everyone Is Saying)

“They’ve been splitting their time between [his native] London and [her home in] Nashville — and she keeps sending her jet for him so they can be together,” the source added. “She has three private jets and even her own hangar.” (RELATED: Joe Jonas After Hearing Taylor Swift Apologize For Putting Him On Blast: ‘It Feels Nice’)

The source continued while noting that things are going tremendous between Swift and the 28-year-old British actor.

“This is just another sign of how close they are,” the insider claimed. “She’s the happiest she’s ever been.”

It comes after the “Me!” singer released what by all accounts was a love note to her beau when “Lover” came out last Friday.

The words in the song, even had some fans thinking that Swift was basically telling everyone that the two were already engaged.

“Ladies and gentlemen / Will you please stand / With every guitar string scar on my hand / I take this magnetic force of a man / To be my lover.” Taylor sings.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey . . . My heart’s been borrowed / And yours has been blue / All’s well that ends well / To end up with you.”

As previously reported, the “Shake it Off” hitmaker and Alwyn have reportedly been dating for three years now, but the duo didn’t officially reveal that they were an item until May 2017.