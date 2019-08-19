Ted Cruz Criticizes New York Times Over Bias: ‘A Propaganda Outlet By Liberals, For Liberals’

Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz slammed the New York Times in a social media post Sunday, saying that the newspaper is simply a “propaganda outlet” for liberals.

Cruz criticized the news organization after executive editor Dean Baquet said in an internal meeting that the Times was going to shift their coverage of President Donald Trump from the Russian collusion narrative, to a narrative around Trump’s racism.

“There was a time when journalists covered ‘news.’ The NYT has given up on even pretending anymore. Today, they are Pravda, a propaganda outlet by liberals, for liberals. These remarks at their ‘town hall’ are a scandal & would be a firing offense at any real journalistic outlet,” Cruz said in reaction.

There was a time when journalists covered “news.” The NYT has given up on even pretending anymore. Today, they are Pravda, a propaganda outlet by liberals, for liberals. These remarks at their “town hall” are a scandal & would be a firing offense at any real journalistic outlet. https://t.co/3xZiABaBYv — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 18, 2019

Cruz continued, “If you care about journalism, or the First Amendt, READ the transcript. The Editor says (in effect) ‘for 2 yrs, we covered ‘Russia, Russia, Russia,’ facts be damned; now we’ll scream ‘racism, racism, racism’ for 18 mos, and the rest of the media follow us.’ That’s not journalism.” (RELATED: Ted Cruz Slams CNN — ‘Nobody Has Ever Been Afraid Of Chris Cuomo’)

If you care about journalism, or the First Amendt, READ the transcript. The Editor says (in effect) “for 2 yrs, we covered ‘Russia, Russia, Russia,’ facts be damned; now we’ll scream ‘racism, racism, racism’ for 18 mos, and the rest of the media follow us.” That’s not journalism. https://t.co/TPkpB0DjNj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 18, 2019

“The NYT is destroying itself w/ Trump hatred,” he followed up.

“And it’s ultimately bad for freedom of the press when ‘journalists’ openly revel in being partisan propagandists. When our Nation is so tribalised that each side has their own ‘news’ & ‘facts’ and we don’t even talk to each other.”

President Trump responded to his tweet thread Sunday, saying that he”couldn’t agree more!”

The president also said, “The New York Times will be out of business soon after I leave office, hopefully in 6 years. They have Zero credibility and are losing a fortune, even now, especially after their massive unfunded liability. I’m fairly certain they’ll endorse me just to keep it all going!” (RELATED: Trump: Twitter Is ‘Like Owning The New York Times Without The Losses’ [VIDEO])

The New York Times will be out of business soon after I leave office, hopefully in 6 years. They have Zero credibility and are losing a fortune, even now, especially after their massive unfunded liability. I’m fairly certain they’ll endorse me just to keep it all going! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2019

President Trump’s rocky relationship with the Times is well-documented.

Last year, the paper published a bizarre fictional story depicting the president’s assassination, as well as an anonymous op-ed piece from a member of the Trump administration who claimed to be staying in the White House in order to thwart Trump’s agenda.

In April, Trump mocked the newspaper again, saying, “When I won the Election in 2016, the @nytimes had to beg their fleeing subscribers for forgiveness in that they covered the Election (and me) so badly.”

….When I won the Election in 2016, the @nytimes had to beg their fleeing subscribers for forgiveness in that they covered the Election (and me) so badly. They didn’t have a clue, it was pathetic. They even apologized to me. But now they are even worse, really corrupt reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2019

“They didn’t have a clue, it was pathetic. They even apologized to me. But now they are even worse, really corrupt reporting!”