People Bring Their Air Mattresses To Outdoor Movie Night. The Gusting Wind Had A Different Plan

Residents of Denver were told to bring their air mattresses for a fun night outdoors to watch a movie, but the volatile wind conditions had another plan.

It all went down Saturday night at a park in Denver, Colorado, where residents were encouraged to bring their air mattresses to catch a film for an event called “The Bed Cinema,” according to the Guardian in a piece posted Tuesday. (RELATED: Canine Partner Of Murdered Officer Will Retire, Live With His Widow And Son)

However, complete chaos ensued when the wind whipped up and lifted dozens of the air beds, sending them hurling through the air and cartwheeling across the park and through the neighborhood. Luckily for us, someone caught it all on video! (RELATED: Woman Pulled Over For Traffic Stop, Pulls Tiny Alligator Out Of Her Pants)

WATCH:

According to the report:

Eyewitness Robb Manes, who filmed the bizarre spectacle, described the incident as the “great mattress migration of 2019.”

At one point in the clip posted on YouTube, we can see people running after their air beds before some of the mattresses finally fly over a fence and end up landing in a community pool nearby.

Manes told the Denver Post, that he was just hanging out with friends at the pool when “all of a sudden two mattresses flew in.”

“There was a woman trying to a catch a mattress,” Manes explained. “She looked at us and said, ‘This is a disaster.'”

“Although we felt really bad for the event people, we thought it was absolutely hilarious,” he added.

No word yet if all the mattresses were finally captured and brought back to their homes.