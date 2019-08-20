Alabama Is The Heavy Favorite To Win The SEC In Latest Odds

Oddsmakers think the Alabama Crimson Tide are expected to win the SEC.

According to odds from BetOnline_AG, Nick Saban’s squad is currently at -140, Georgia is at +275, LSU is at +1000, Florida is at +1200 and then it drops off big time from there. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Odds to win SEC via @betonline_ag:https://t.co/yfJOw3nxMu Alabama -140

Georgia 2.75/1

LSU 10/1

Florida 12/1

Auburn 20/1

Texas A&M 25/1

Kentucky 33/1

Miss St 40/1

Tennessee 50/1

South Carolina 80/1

Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Arkansas 150/1 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 16, 2019

Outside of betting on Alabama and Georgia, I can’t imagine why you’d bet on anybody. I suppose LSU could win the SEC, and at +1000, you’re getting a great number.

However, the SEC is Alabama’s conference right now. It’s their world and everybody else is living in it. That might not make Big 10 purists happy, but it’s true.

Nick Saban is the king of the South, and his team runs through the competition for the most part. Until that’s not the case anymore, then that’s the position I’m taking.

Georgia has had some success, and they’ve pushed Alabama a ton in the past two years. If there’s one team who could take them off of the throne, it’d be the Bulldogs.

However, again, Georgia hasn’t gotten the job done. Until they do, I don’t see any reason to think Kirby Smart’s program can run the league.

As for everybody else, they’ve got absolutely not shot at all. No chance in hell of winning the SEC. Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking. If the answer is anything other than Alabama, Georgia or LSU, then you shouldn’t be allowed to watch college football.